Uttarakhand Police registers FIR against BJP MLA, wife after sexual harassment allegation

Uttarakhand police has registered an FIR against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi and his wife in an alleged sexual harassment case. The case was registered at Nehru Colony police station as per the court order of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Dehradun. The case was registered late on Saturday night under various sections of rape and intimidation, in accordance with the request letter given by the victim woman.

As per the FIR copy, "The MLA raped the victim and threatened her to not reveal about it to anyone. The victim was also lured by MLA's wife who offered her money in exchange for her silence to hide the crime." The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Dehradun had on Saturday directed the station officer of Nehru Colony police station to register a case and start an investigation against Negi and his wife.

The victim's lawyer SP Singh said that as per the application by the victim, the BJP MLA is accused of sexual harassment while his wife is accused of offering money to hide the crime. Earlier, Nainital High Court stayed the arrest of the woman who accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had previously released a video in which she said that the MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)