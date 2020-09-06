One man killed in stabbings in Birmingham, UK - police

One man killed in stabbings in Birmingham, UK - policeReuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:42 IST
One man was killed and another man and a woman suffered serious injuries in a series of stabbings in Birmingham, central England, police said on Sunday.
"We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night's events," West Midlands Police said.
"A man has died and another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries. Five others have also been injured."
