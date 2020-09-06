Left Menu
Mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Surat; two held

Two persons were arrested here in Gujarat after mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs five lakh was seized from them, a police official said on Sunday. Search was on for four more persons in this connection, he said.

Mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Surat; two held

Two persons were arrested here in Gujarat after mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs five lakh was seized from them, a police official said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, police caught the two persons, identified as Imtiaz Malek and Mustafa Vana, near Sardar market in Surat's Puna locality on Saturday and recovered 100 gm of the drug from them, he said.

A two-wheeler and three mobile phones were also seized from their possession. Search was on for four more persons in this connection, he said. Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant.

The two accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that Malek was arrested last year also for possession of the same drug..

