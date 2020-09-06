Govt teacher killed during scuffle over land dispute in J-K's Poonch

A government school headmaster was killed on Sunday during a scuffle with his neighbours over a land dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said. Mohammad Younis, 52, was hit on the head during the scuffle at village Qasba, they said. Police have registered a case and arrested two persons so far. The body was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the police said.