Crab catcher killed in tiger attack in Sundarabans

A crab catcher was killed by a tiger in West Bengal's Sundarbans on Sunday, the second such incident in three days. A senior forest official said Gopal Baidya (57) was fishing in a creek along the mangrove forest, when the tiger pounced on him, grabbed him by the neck and dragged him deep into the forest.

"Baidya became motionless right before the eyes of his companions -- all of them residents of Satjelia village in South 24 Parganas district," the official said, adding that his body could not be recovered. Two days ago, Maniruddin Gazi (32), a resident of Hemnagar from North 24 Parganas, district, was killed in a similar tiger attack in the Sundarbans.

Gazi's half-eaten body was recovered from the forest only a day later. "We have been trying to convince the villagers not to go fishing near earmarked tiger habitats. We will also have to verify if the deceased, in both the cases, had proper permits," the official added.