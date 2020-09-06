Left Menu
2 arrested in Assam's Jorhat for murdering doctor: Police

Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering a doctor in Assam's Jorhat district, police said on Sunday. The knife has been recovered from the spot, police said. "We have arrested two persons, including the main culprit who killed the doctor and stole his bike and mobile.

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 06-09-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 20:50 IST
Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering a doctor in Assam's Jorhat district, police said on Sunday. Rahul Basumatary (26), an intern doctor at the JK Saikia Memorial Homeopathic Medical College, was found dead in his rented accommodation in Chandan Nagar in the Lichubari outpost area of Jorhat town on Saturday morning, they said.

"The incident came to light after the landlord found Basumatary's bike missing from the compound. He went upstairs to inquire about it but instead found his body lying on the floor in a pool of blood," a police officer said. After a preliminary investigation, it was found that Basumatary was murdered on Friday night with a kitchen knife and his throat was slit. The knife has been recovered from the spot, police said.

"We have arrested two persons, including the main culprit who killed the doctor and stole his bike and mobile. They are being interrogated now," the officer said.

According to the investigating officer, the accused had good relations with the doctor, who hailed from the Udalguri district..

