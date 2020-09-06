Belarusian police detain dozens of protesters - witness

Belarusian police detain dozens of protesters - witnessReuters | Minsk | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:17 IST
Belarusian police detained dozens of protesters in central Minsk on Sunday, a witness said.
Tens of thousands of people were marching through the streets of the capital, demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko step down nearly a month after he won a disputed presidential election.
Earlier policemen were seen beating a protester, the witness said.
