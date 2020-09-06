Left Menu
Development News Edition

As protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend, Jacob Blake speaks out

Louisville has emerged as a flashpoint because of outrage over the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman killed in March by police who burst into her apartment using a so-called "no-knock" arrest warrant that did not require them to announce themselves. Violent clashes also rocked the city of Portland, Oregon, for the 100th day overnight.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:16 IST
As protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend, Jacob Blake speaks out
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin last month, spoke out for the first time from his hospital bed as dueling demonstrations over racial justice and policing continued to roil U.S. cities. In a video posted on Twitter, Blake, dressed in a green hospital gown, described being in constant pain after the shooting that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach," he said in the video posted by his attorney, Ben Crump, late on Saturday. "It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat." The Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, 29, reignited protests over racism and police brutality that have swept the United States since May when another Black man, George Floyd, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The demonstrations have coincided with widespread upheaval over the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 190,000 people in the United States, the highest death toll in the world. The protests have also moved to the forefront of President Donald Trump's campaign to be re-elected on Nov. 3.

At the start of the three-day Labor Day weekend, police in Rochester, New York, used tear gas to disperse some 2,000 protesters in the fourth night of unrest over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after an encounter with police in March. Nine people were arrested and three police officers were treated at local hospitals for injuries sustained during the clashes, the Rochester police department said on Sunday.

In Louisville, Kentucky, armed supporters of the police squared off with Black Lives Matter demonstrators before the famed Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday. Louisville has emerged as a flashpoint because of outrage over the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman killed in March by police who burst into her apartment using a so-called "no-knock" arrest warrant that did not require them to announce themselves.

Violent clashes also rocked the city of Portland, Oregon, for the 100th day overnight. Demonstrators threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn used tear gas, leaving at least one person injured and leading to more than 50 arrests. The Pacific northwestern city has remained another hotspot partly, according to some civic leaders, due to the deployment of federal troops there in July

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor: Berlusconi in "delicate" phase of virus treatment

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding optimally to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in the most delicate phase of his infection, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr Alberto Zangrillo repe...

Karnataka: DULT recommends government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport DULT under the Department of Urban Development has strongly recommended the government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic and also not to allow parking for them. In a letter to the Secretary t...

Is there law and order in UP? Cong's Pramod Tiwari asks after ex-MLA's death in Lakhimpur Kheri

Following the alleged murder of former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday hits out at the Uttar Pradesh government asking whether there was any law and order in the state. Speaking ...

Trump administration pumped in USD 3 trillion into American economy after COVID-19 impact: Mnuchin

The Trump Administration has injected USD 3 trillion into the American economy after the nation was adversely impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. The president and I couldnt be more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020