Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra's visit to Ayodhya begins today

The chairman of the committee for the construction of the Ram temple, Nripendra Mishra, will begin his visit to Ayodhya today.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:49 IST
Nripendra Mishra, chairman of Ram temple construction committee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The chairman of the committee for the construction of the Ram temple, Nripendra Mishra, will begin his visit to Ayodhya today. Mishra is scheduled to reach Ayodhya from Delhi by today evening.

He will take part in several proceedings related to the Ram temple construction on September 8 and 9, which include holding meetings with the Trust's members and engineers from Larsen and Toubro (L&T). He will then proceed to Delhi on September 10. Earlier this month, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) had handed over the approved design of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple being constructed in Ayodhya to the Trust.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had submitted the layout designs of the Ram temple and other documents related to it to the ADA for approval in August. General secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai told reporters about various measures being taken to make the temple strong and ensured that it would last for thousands of years.

According to the Trust, the shrine will be built in adherence to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site.

In February this year, Prime Minister Modi had announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

