Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:15 IST
UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

British police said on Monday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing rampage in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city of Birmingham left one person dead and seven others injured.

The 27-year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4 a.m., West Midlands police said. Detectives said the stabbings which took place in four locations over two hours were linked but were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism.

"We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings," police said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi inaugurates new COVID-19 hospital in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a 300-bed COVID-19 hospital at BRD Medical College here. The state government-run medical college already has 200 beds at the super-speciality block dedicated to COVID-19 pa...

Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government orrupt, anti- development: BJP chief J P Nadda tells party's state executive committee meeting.

Jharkhands Hemant Soren government orrupt, anti- development BJP chief J P Nadda tells partys state executive committee meeting....

Vodafone Idea rebranded 'Vi' as part of revival plan

Vodafone Idea launched a unified brand Vi on Monday as it aims to bet big on digital to attract new customers from rivals Jio and Airtel while planning to raise Rs 25,000 crore to expand network operations. Last Friday, the cash-strapped te...

EU's chief Brexit negotiator worried about negotiations

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that negotiations on future relations were difficult and declined to comment on a report Britain was planning legislation to override parts of the divorce deal.In wha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020