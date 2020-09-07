UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

UK police arrest man over stabbings in BirminghamReuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:15 IST
British police said on Monday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing rampage in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city of Birmingham left one person dead and seven others injured.
The 27-year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4 a.m., West Midlands police said. Detectives said the stabbings which took place in four locations over two hours were linked but were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism.
"We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings," police said on Twitter.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Birmingham
- West Midlands police
- Selly Oak
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Popov takes 3-shot lead into final round of British Open
304th-ranked Popov wins Women's British Open for 1st major
Golf-Germany's Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open
304th-ranked Popov wins Women's British Open for 1st major
Sports News Roundup: LeBron dominates, Lakers take 2-1 lead; Germany's Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open and more