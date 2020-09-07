Left Menu
SC seeks detailed affidavits from States on steps taken to provide facilities to elderly amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all the States to file a detailed affidavit specifying the steps taken by them in connection with a petition seeking directions to provide adequate facilities for the elderly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: 07-09-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:29 IST
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all the States to file a detailed affidavit specifying the steps taken by them in connection with a petition seeking directions to provide adequate facilities for the elderly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, asked all the States to file a detailed affidavit within a period of four weeks and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Former Law Minister and senior advocate Ashwini Kumar, the petitioner in the matter, submitted that the States have only filed reports, which he said is not sufficient for the matter. "Details for measures is necessary to be filed in the case," Kumar said highlighting that there are incidents wherein elderly people were maltreated.

"States have to file a better affidavit in the case," the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks. The top court was hearing a petition filed by Ashwini Kumar seeking appropriate directions for the welfare of senior citizens and taking measures to provide them with adequate facilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

