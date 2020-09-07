Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarusian protest leader detained by unidentified people - Tut.By media report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:01 IST
Belarusian protest leader detained by unidentified people - Tut.By media report
Representative image

Unidentified people detained Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a witness as saying.

Kolesnikova's allies said they were checking the report. Police in Minsk said they were also looking into reports she had been abducted, the RIA news agency reported.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ADVISORY-Alert on magnitude 5.7 earthquake hitting South Island of New Zealand withdrawn

An alert about a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hitting South Island of New Zealand has been withdrawn as it is dated. The earthquake notification was from Sept. 3.STORYNUMBER STORYDATE STORYTIME085341...

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-orign Senator rebuked President Donald Trump and his Attorney General for denying there is systemic ...

ADVISORY-Alert on magnitude 5.7 earthquake hitting South Island of New Zealand withdrawn

An alert about a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hitting South Island of New Zealand has been withdrawn as it is dated. The earthquake notification was from Sept. 3.STORYNUMBER STORYDATE STORYTIME085341...

Future Lifestyle Fashions Q1 loss at Rs 329 cr on COVID-19 impact

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported a standalone loss of Rs 329 crore in the quarter ended June as compared to a profit of Rs 39 crore in the same period of last fiscal year. Revenue from operations in Q1 FY21 tumbled down to Rs 80...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020