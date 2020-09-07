Belarusian protest leader detained by unidentified people - Tut.By media report

Belarusian protest leader detained by unidentified people - Tut.By media reportReuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:01 IST
Unidentified people detained Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a witness as saying.
Kolesnikova's allies said they were checking the report. Police in Minsk said they were also looking into reports she had been abducted, the RIA news agency reported.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maria Kolesnikova
- Belarusian
- Minsk
- TutBy
- RIA
- COVID-19