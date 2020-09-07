Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telanaga assembly, council sessions resume after over 4 months

Telangana Assembly and Council session resumed on Monday after a gap of over four months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:46 IST
Telanaga assembly, council sessions resume after over 4 months
Ramchander Rao, BJP MLC speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Assembly and Council session resumed on Monday after a gap of over four months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ramchander Rao, BJP MLC, told ANI, "The Assembly and Council session of Telangana commenced today. The first day started with the condolence of late former President Pranab Mukherjee. The session included question hour and several issues were being discussed."

Rao said, "BJP feels that the government has failed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state and many people have died due to government's negligence and their attitude towards dealing with coronavirus. High Court and other courts have also given a lot of directions to the Telangana government to follow the standard operating procedures amid COVID-19." "But still the government has failed to provide facilities for poor people, bearing in mind the cost of treatment at private hospitals," Rao said.

Rao said, "There are several issues related to health, education, farmers and electricity supply, among others, which will be raised in the Council and Assembly by the BJP." The state police have made the necessary arrangements for these sessions.

P Viswa Prasad, DCP Central Zone Hyderabad City said, "We have made all arrangements for the Assembly and Council Sessions which commenced today." "All wings, including law and order, traffic and city security wing, have made arrangements in and around the Assembly premises. In the light of COVID-19 pandemic, the Speaker has imposed certain restrictions which are being followed."

Prasad said, "We have also made additional arrangements for expected agitations." "All the police personnel deployed here from the districts have undergone COVID-19 tests. During the test, four constables have tested positive for COVID-19. They were sent back to their places following health norms," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt reduces cess on stamp duty on urban property transactions from 3% to 1%

A cess of one per cent on stamp duties, reduced from earlier 3 per cent, will be levied on all urban area property transactions, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.Economic activities were almost totally halt...

Rate of decline in key segments of economy has slowed in July: Assocham

The rate of decline in output of core segments of the economy has been arrested significantly in July, industry chamber Assocham said on Monday. Indias economy had contracted 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter, hit by the coronavirus-i...

DRDO successfully tests Hypersonic Vehicle, propels India to join elite club of nations

In a landmark achievement, the DRDO on Monday successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle HSTDV from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Red...

No pandemic pause in IKEA's U.S. shopping mall plans

IKEAs shopping centres business hopes to open the doors of its first mall in the United States, in the centre of San Francisco, within a year, pushing ahead with its expansion plans while many retailers are reeling from the coronavirus cris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020