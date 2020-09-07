Telanaga assembly, council sessions resume after over 4 months

Telangana Assembly and Council session resumed on Monday after a gap of over four months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ramchander Rao, BJP MLC, told ANI, "The Assembly and Council session of Telangana commenced today. The first day started with the condolence of late former President Pranab Mukherjee. The session included question hour and several issues were being discussed."

Rao said, "BJP feels that the government has failed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state and many people have died due to government's negligence and their attitude towards dealing with coronavirus. High Court and other courts have also given a lot of directions to the Telangana government to follow the standard operating procedures amid COVID-19." "But still the government has failed to provide facilities for poor people, bearing in mind the cost of treatment at private hospitals," Rao said.

Rao said, "There are several issues related to health, education, farmers and electricity supply, among others, which will be raised in the Council and Assembly by the BJP." The state police have made the necessary arrangements for these sessions.

P Viswa Prasad, DCP Central Zone Hyderabad City said, "We have made all arrangements for the Assembly and Council Sessions which commenced today." "All wings, including law and order, traffic and city security wing, have made arrangements in and around the Assembly premises. In the light of COVID-19 pandemic, the Speaker has imposed certain restrictions which are being followed."

Prasad said, "We have also made additional arrangements for expected agitations." "All the police personnel deployed here from the districts have undergone COVID-19 tests. During the test, four constables have tested positive for COVID-19. They were sent back to their places following health norms," he added. (ANI)