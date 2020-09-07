Petrol pump owner shot dead, miscreants escape

A petrol pump owner was shot dead in broad day light here on Monday by unidentified miscreants who also snatched a bag containing cash from him and decamped. The incident occurred in the parking of a commercial building where the victim Nikhil Gupta (36) had gone to deposit the collection amount in a bank on Sikar Road. "Three to four miscreants were there at the time of the incident. One of them opened fire at Nikhil, leaving him dead on the spot. They took away the cash he was carrying with him," SHO of Vishwakarma police station, Mangi Lal Bishnoi said. The accused had at least one motorcycle with them.

Gupta was the owner of a petrol pump. He had gone to AU apartment, in which the bank's branch is located, to deposit the collection amounts of Saturday and Sunday. Soon after he alighted from his car in the parking, the accused attacked him and snatched the bag, containing the cash, from him. Security guards and others came to his rescue and informed police. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police are examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the building and trying to identify the accused.