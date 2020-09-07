Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 1,93,526, according to the health department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:55 IST
Delhi reports 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Monday reported 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 1,93,526, according to the health department. A total of 32 deaths were reported in the Union Territory today, taking the toll to 4,599.

Meanwhile, the count of recovered, discharged or migrated cases reached 1,68,384. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi includes 20,543 active cases.

As many as 7,804 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,150 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted today and 18,03,466 tests have been done so far, said the Delhi government's bulletin. There are 1,114 containment zones in the national capital.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chirag to take call on LJP's tie-up with Nitish; JD(U) says NDA members must accept Bihar CM's leadership

The Lok Janshakti Party on Monday authorised its president Chirag Paswan to take a call on whether the party will fight against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JDU in the upcoming assembly polls and decided to prepare a list of can...

2020 season preview capsules: NFC South

NFC South listed in predicted order of finishNew Orleans Saints Projected 2020 record 12-42019 record 13-3 2019 summary A loaded roster and a quality backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater helped the Saints go a perfect 5-0 with Drew Brees...

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

At least there wont be a government shutdown. But as lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated preelection session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill or much else.Talks between top Democrats and the Trump...

J&K police opens first drug de-addiction centre in J&K's Samba

Jammu and&#160;Kashmir police on Friday launched a drug de-addiction, welfare, awareness and rehabilitation institute DDWARI in the border district of Samba as part of its commitment to defeat the issue of drug menace among the youth. Inspe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020