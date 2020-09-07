Delhi reports 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 1,93,526, according to the health department. A total of 32 deaths were reported in the Union Territory today, taking the toll to 4,599.

Meanwhile, the count of recovered, discharged or migrated cases reached 1,68,384. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi includes 20,543 active cases.

As many as 7,804 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,150 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted today and 18,03,466 tests have been done so far, said the Delhi government's bulletin. There are 1,114 containment zones in the national capital.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths. (ANI)