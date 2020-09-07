Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria seeks Russian investment as U.S. sanctions hammer economy

President Bashar al Assad said on Monday he wanted to expand business ties with Russia to help Damascus cope with new U.S. sanctions on Syria's already crippled economy that threaten to undermine military gains achieved with Moscow's help. Assad spoke during a meeting in Damascus with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:29 IST
Syria seeks Russian investment as U.S. sanctions hammer economy

President Bashar al Assad said on Monday he wanted to expand business ties with Russia to help Damascus cope with new U.S. sanctions on Syria's already crippled economy that threaten to undermine military gains achieved with Moscow's help.

Assad spoke during a meeting in Damascus with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Russian foreign minister told a televised news conference that Syria needed international help to rebuild its economy. Syria and Russia, whose military support since 2015 helped Damascus reverse gains by Islamists and other rebels in an almost decade-long war, have said the two sides plan to boost trade ties and will review energy, mining and power projects.

"The government was determined to continue to work with Russian allies to implement signed agreements and to ensure the success of Russian investments in Syria," Assad said, state media reported. Borisov told a Damascus news conference that Moscow had presented in July an agreement to expand economic ties that was being studied by Damascus. He said he expected it would be sealed in December, during his next visit to Syria's capital.

He said Moscow wanted to help Damascus break the blockade of U.S. sanctions. "Russia turned the tide for Assad and with the regime now facing its gravest challenges, Moscow is in a better position than any other time to further squeeze Assad," said one Western diplomat who follows Syria.

Although Assad has now regained most of the territory he had lost in the war, the economy is in tatters, leaving many Syrians in poverty as the currency has lost 80% of its value. Russia has criticised the new U.S. sanctions that took effect in June under the so-called Caesar Act.

Washington says the sanctions, which penalise foreign firms dealing with Syrian government entities, aim to cut revenue for Assad's government and push him back into U.N.-led talks to end the conflict. Syria is pinning hopes on Russia, its biggest foreign ally, to help it shore up its economy.

Hussam Taleb, a Syrian pro-government analyst, told Syrian state television the Russian visit would anger Washington which he said was "fighting us in our livelihood by passing the Caesar Act to deprive us of our wealth." Western diplomats say Russian President Vladimir Putin's military involvement in Syria, its biggest Middle East intervention in decades, secured Moscow major regional influence and a bigger foothold in a naval base in Syria's Tartus port.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests Chanda Kochhar's husband in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Monday. They said Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the agency in Mumbai...

Special Frontier Force commando laid to rest in Leh

Nyima Tenzin, a commando of the Special Frontier Force SFF who was killed in a land mine blast a week back in eastern Ladakh, was laid to rest in Leh with military honours, official sources said. Tenzin died on the intervening night of Augu...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL82 VIRUS-LD METRO Metro services resume in several cities amid COVID-19 measures Passengers cautious New DelhiChennaiLucknow After remaining shut for over five months due to ...

France's Macron: "very good exchange" with UK PM on Brexit, other issues

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had enjoyed a very good exchange with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on various topics including Brexit. Very good exchange with BorisJohnson, tweeted Macron. We are going to str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020