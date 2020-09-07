Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia sentences 8 to prison in final Khashoggi murder ruling

A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside. Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:38 IST
Saudi Arabia sentences 8 to prison in final Khashoggi murder ruling
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found. The murder caused a global uproar and tarnished the reformist image of Prince Mohammed, son of King Salman and the kingdom's de facto ruler.

State media reported that five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed seven-year sentences for the killing. None of the defendants were named.

At an earlier stage of the trial in December, the court sentenced five people to death and three to jail saying then that the killing was not premeditated, but carried out "at the spur of the moment. Again, none of the defendants were named. Some Western governments, as well as the CIA, said they believed he had ordered the killing.

Saudi officials denied he played a role, though in September 2019 the prince indicated some personal accountability, saying "it happened under my watch". In May, the family of the slain journalist said they forgave his murderers, paving the way for a reprieve for the five defendants sentenced to death.

In Saudi Arabia, which lacks a codified legal system and follows Islamic law, forgiveness from a victim's family in such cases can allow for a formal pardon and a stay of execution.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Prefer Hindi as one of the three languages under NEP, suggests Vidya Bharati

It would be better if Hindi is opted as one of the three languages under the National Education Policy as there should be a connecting language across the country, an RSS leader suggested on Monday. Applauding the Modi government for the Na...

Ex-IIMC DG K G Suresh appointed VC of Bhopal's Makhanlal Chaturvedi journalism university

Senior journalist and former IIMC Director General Professor K G Suresh was on Monday appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bhopals Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, an institution funded by the Madhya Pradesh...

People fed up with PM Modi's 'jumlas'; listening to Rahul Gandhi: Rajasthan Cong chief

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying people now understand his lies and fed up with his jumlas. He claimed the public response to Modis weekly programme Mann Ki Baat has fal...

3,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported in Bengal

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,620 on Monday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,077 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,83,865, the health department said. The discharge rate clim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020