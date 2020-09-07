Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whereabouts of 5 youths from Arunachal 'abducted' by PLA not yet known; China needles India over the NE state

Engaged as porters and guides by the Indian army, the five villagers from the Nacho area of Upper Subansiri district who were part of a 7-member group which went for hunting in a jungle were reported missing by their families through social media last Friday. China, meanwhile, brushed off concerns over the whereabouts of the five youths and needled India, saying it has never recognised the northeastern state which it claims is part of south Tibet.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:26 IST
Whereabouts of 5 youths from Arunachal 'abducted' by PLA not yet known; China needles India over the NE state
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Arunachal Pradesh police on Monday said the whereabouts of the five youths from a village in the northeastern state on the India-China border allegedly abducted by China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) are not yet known. Engaged as porters and guides by the Indian army, the five villagers from the Nacho area of Upper Subansiri district who were part of a 7-member group which went for hunting in a jungle were reported missing by their families through social media last Friday.

China, meanwhile, brushed off concerns over the whereabouts of the five youths and needled India, saying it has never recognised the northeastern state which it claims is part of south Tibet. "China's position on the east sector of the China-India boundary, or Zangnan (the southern part of China's Xizang (Tibet) ), is consistent and clear," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing, adding the Chinese government has never recognized the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh" .

"I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," the spokesperson said when asked about any updates about the missing Indian nationals. The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) condemned the Chinese statement dubbing the state as part of "South Tibet" .

"The people of the state outrightly reject the dubious statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry dubbing our state as part of 'South Tibet'. We strongly condemn such statements and advise the Chinese government to refrain from such notoriety," the union said in a statement in Itanagar. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter on Sunday to say the Indian army has already sent a hotline message to the PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh and that a response is awaited.

The development comes at a time when the Indian army has enhanced its deployment along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control(LAC) in view of the tense border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh. A senior official of the Arunachal Pradesh government said on Saturday the local police has launched a probe into the matter.

Nacho is the last administrative circle along the McMahon line and is around 120 km from the district headquarters Daporijo. Two members from the group of youth which went for hunting in the jungle returned home and informed the families of the other five that they had been whisked away by the Chinese troops from Sera-7, an Army patrol zone located about 12 km further north of Nacho.

Tezpur-based Defence spokesman Lt Col Harshvarshan Pande said, "We have alerted our teams and are in constant touch with the civil administration." The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Upper Subansiri said no one has lodged any formal complaint with the police or the armed forces that guard strategic areas along the LAC. Earlier, talking about the incident, the SP Taru Gussar had said, "We came to know from local sources that five people belonging to the Tagin community were abducted by the PLA from a jungle near Nacho when they were out hunting".

"We are trying to verify the fact and are in touch with the Army since there have been past instances of the PLA capturing locals from the LAC and releasing them," the SP said. Those allegedly kidnapped have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.

AAPSU president Hawa Bagang and General Secretary Tabom Dai in a joint statement said, "People of Arunachal Pradesh are proud Indians and staunch nationalists. We don't need any recognition or validation from a foreign entity. "Instead of issuing misleading statements, the Chinese government should direct its armed forces to immediately release five civilians from Nacho area in Upper Subansiri district who, were abducted by PLA personnel recently." The AAPSU termed the incident as "unfortunate" and called upon both the Centre and the state government to ensure early and safe release of the youths.

"The recent incident is not an isolated case as time and again the PLA has been repeatedly indulging in similar antics whereby innocent civilians living at the inhospitable border areas are taken captive at regular intervals," the union said in its statement. In March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA from Asapila sector near the McMahon line.

While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam was taken away at gunpoint, his family had said. After 19 days in captivity, the youth was released by the Chinese army.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID cases and death toll creeps up

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 4,203 compared with the previous day to stand at a total of 328,980, the French health ministry said on Monday.The number of deaths also rose by 25 over the last 24 hours...

6 workers fall sick after gas leak from factory in Maha

At least half a dozen workers fell ill on Monday after being exposed to a toxic gas that leaked from a factory in the MIDC industrial estate in Boisar here in Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said. An officer at the Boisar MIDC fire stat...

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals f...

French Open to allow spectators amid COVID-19 concerns

The organisers of the upcoming French Open on Monday confirmed that spectators would be allowed inside the stadium despite the concerns regarding the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. The French Open is scheduled from Sept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020