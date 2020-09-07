Kolkata teen killed in scuffle with friend while playing

A 16-year-old boy was killed in south Kolkata's Gariahat area on Monday when he got into a scuffle with his friend over a game, police said. The incident happened in the Dover Terrace area around 12.45 pm when the two boys were playing, they said.

The others present there tried to stop the two boys as the scuffle broke out but suddenly one of them pushed the other, a senior officer said. "The boy fell down and lost consciousness. When taken to a nearby hospital he was declared brought dead," he said.

Both of them live in the slum in the area, police said. The accused has been detained, they said.

The officer said that they are waiting for the post mortem report and further investigation is underway..