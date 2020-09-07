Left Menu
Over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

As many as 2,110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 65,583, according to the State Government.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 65,583, according to the State Government. With 61 more deaths, the death toll in the state reached 1,923.

India on Monday achieved a grim milestone after it replaced Brazil to become the second-worst country hit by COVID-19 as the national caseload crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases. The total coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths, as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

