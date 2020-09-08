Australian media firms pull journalists from China over security worries - ABC
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-09-2020 05:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 05:08 IST
Two Australian media firms have rushed two of their China-based reporters from the country after police there demanded interviews with both journalists, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Tuesday. An ABC correspondent based in Beijing and the Australian Financial Review's (AFR) correspondent based in Shanghai boarded a flight to Sydney on Monday night after they were questioned separately by China's Ministry of State security, the report said.
The journalists took shelter in Australia's embassy in Beijing and consulate in Shanghai as diplomats negotiated with Chinese officials to allow them to safely leave the country, the report said. The two journalists landed in Sydney on Tuesday morning, according to the report.
Reuters could not immediately reach ABC and AFR for comment.
