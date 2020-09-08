Japan to spend $6.3 bln from emergency reserve for coronavirus vaccines

Japan to spend $6.3 bln from emergency reserve for coronavirus vaccinesReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-09-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 07:11 IST
The Japanese government approved on Tuesday spending of 671.4 billion yen ($6.32 billion) from emergency budget reserves to secure coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Finance said.
The government has said it hoped to secure enough vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year, and provide them for free. ($1 = 106.2900 yen)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Ministry of Finance
- COVID-19