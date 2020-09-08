Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump: Pentagon leaders want war to keep contractors 'happy'

President Donald Trump has said that top Defense Department leaders want to keep waging wars in order to keep defense contractors "happy".

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 07:52 IST
Trump: Pentagon leaders want war to keep contractors 'happy'

President Donald Trump has said that top Defense Department leaders want to keep waging wars in order to keep defense contractors "happy". Trump continues to fight allegations that he made offensive comments about fallen US service members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France "losers" and "suckers" in 2018. The Atlantic first reported on the anonymously sourced allegations.

At a White House news conference on Monday, Trump repeated his claim that the story was a "hoax" and said: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are." However, he added, "The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy." Trump's relationship with military brass has been strained since he threatened this summer to use the Insurrection Act to provide troops for law enforcement during the protests after George Floyd's death. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has also expressed regret for walking with Trump through Lafayette Square in what turned out to be a photo op during the protests.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, whom Trump appointed, was defense contractor Raytheon's chief Washington lobbyist before he became Army secretary in 2017..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Mertens takes down second seed Kenin to reach last eight

Belgian Elise Mertens continued her strong run in 2020 by taking down American second seed Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the second straight year.Mertens, seeded 16th, played solid from the baseline...

LG Wing: Leaked video shows LG's unique dual-screen phone with rotating display

Last weekend, LG Electronics confirmed that its upcoming dual-screen phone will be called LG Wing and now a leaked video has revealed what the phone looks like.A video shared by popular leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitter gives us a close look ...

10-run sixth carries Blue Jays past Yankees

Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo. Jansens fourth homer of the seaso...

Search for missing livestock ship crew off Japan resumes

Japanese coast guard ships resumed searching on Tuesday for a livestock ship and its 40 missing crew members off Japans southern islands after the efforts were suspended due to a typhoon. The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal early Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020