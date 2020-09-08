Left Menu
FIR against Sushant's sisters, doctor after Rhea's complaint

An offence has been registered against Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others, an official said here on Tuesday. The case has registered under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai, the offcial said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 08:56 IST
The case has registered under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai, the offcial said.

The case has registered under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai, the offcial said. In her police complaint, Rhea had sought that an FIR be registered under IPC, NDPS Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. She had also accused Priyanka of molesting her.

Rhea had accused Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety for the 34-year-old actor, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. In accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, the case has been transferred to CBI for further investigation, a Mumbai police spokesperson said.

