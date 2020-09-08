Left Menu
HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of ex-Punjab DGP in 29-year-old disappearance case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with a 29-year-old case related to the alleged abduction and murder of Balwant Singh Multani.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:44 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier, a Mohali court had granted interim bail to Sumedh Singh Saini in the matter. Notably, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Punjab Police had conducted raids at the Chandigarh residence of Saini on August 28. Sources said raids were also conducted at his farmhouses in Mohali, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Earlier in May 2020, an FIR has been registered against Saini in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. Multani's brother lodged the complaint against Saini, who was then Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh. (ANI)

