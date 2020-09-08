Left Menu
Coast Guard launches search & rescue operation to locate man who fell from boat

Coast Guard ship ICGS Vijaya, on receiving a distress message on September 6 from Indian fishing boat 'Joy Ma Durga' that a man had allegedly fallen from another boat named 'Shib Durga', altered its course to the most probable location where he could have fallen, the official said on Monday. Since the man could not be located after a long search, ICG has now launched an operation to find the survivor which is being coordinated by Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at Chennai, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:39 IST
The Indian Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue operation by sea and air to locate a man who allegedly fell from a fishing boat near the International Maritime Boundary Line with Bangladesh, an ICG official said here. Coast Guard ship ICGS Vijaya, on receiving a distress message on September 6 from Indian fishing boat 'Joy Ma Durga' that a man had allegedly fallen from another boat named 'Shib Durga', altered its course to the most probable location where he could have fallen, the official said on Monday.

Since the man could not be located after a long search, ICG has now launched an operation to find the survivor which is being coordinated by Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at Chennai, he said. "Coast Guard Region (North-East) have launched their surveillance aircraft and deployed its ships for the search of the missing fisherman," the ICG official said.

The Coast Guard has also approached Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Dhaka for alerting their search and rescue agencies for rendering assistance, since the incident occurred close to the IMBL, he said..

