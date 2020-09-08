Man booked for threatening UP cabinet minister Moti Singh

Police have booked a man here for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Moti Singh in a video clip that has been widely shared on social media. In the video, the man can be heard saying, "Mai seedhe Moti Singh ka encounter karunga (I will do encounter of Moti Singh)", amid clapping and cheering by a group of people gathered around.

"In the video shared on social media, one person, Chandan Yadav, who is surrounded by around 50 other people, is heard saying that Sabhapati Yadav is his maternal uncle. He threatened cabinet minister Moti Singh and made objectionable remarks," Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said. Taking note of the video, an FIR was registered against Chandan Yadav and others at the Aaspur Devsara police station, the SP said.

A probe is underway and no arrests have so far been made, he added..