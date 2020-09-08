Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi cab driver's death in UP: Culprits untraced; kin allege hate crime, cops deny

What is that the passengers wanted?” he told the news channel. An FIR has been lodged in the case for murder, hurting during robbery but the accused are yet to be identified, according to the local police in Greater Noida's Badalpur area, where the driver was found in his car with severe injuries on Sunday night.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:32 IST
Delhi cab driver's death in UP: Culprits untraced; kin allege hate crime, cops deny

With no arrests yet nearly two days since the fatal attack on a Delhi-based cab driver, his family alleged it was a hate crime, but the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police denied the claim. The police, however, also said they are probing “all points” in the Sunday night attack in Greater Noida on 45-year-old Aftab Alam, a resident of Trilokpuri in East Delhi. Alam had gone to Bulandshahr on Sunday afternoon to drop a passenger from Gurgaon. While returning, he got some unidentified passengers in his cab from Bulandshahr. Later, he was found injured in his vehicle around 9.30 pm after which he was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the police.

His two mobile phones, together worth Rs 12,000, and Rs 3,500 cash, an ATM card and driver's license are missing since the incident, according to the FIR. In a purported audio clip, recorded by Alam's son Mohammad Sabir during a phone call preceding his death, one of the passengers is heard asking someone “bol Jai Shri Ram (chant Jai Shri Ram)”.

Sabir, 26, claims the passenger had asked his father to chant the religious slogan. However, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police maintained that the passenger concerned had asked it to somebody else outside the car from whom they were buying some stuff. “I disagree with this (the police denial)... they (the passengers) had asked my papa to (chant Jai Shri Ram) and it is clear in recording... they had said my father is a Muslim and asked if he consumed alcohol. One of the passengers told him he had 10 Muslim people working for him who drink liquor... the passenger said his brother helps people get job in Saudi and he also drinks liquor,” Sabir told news channel NDTV. On the Saudi part, he was apparently referring to the initial conversation in the purported clip, which spans around 40 minutes.

“My papa also chanted Jai Shri Ram and they appreciated him for doing it, saying all religions are one. If you listen clearly to the recording, papa said Jai Shri Ram,” he claimed. The son alleged his father's death is a case of “mob lynching”. “What are they (the police) saying? It is a case of loot or robbery? It cannot be so because there is not one scratch on our car, the wallet (of my father) was there in the car. What is that the passengers wanted?” he told the news channel.

An FIR has been lodged in the case for murder, hurting during robbery but the accused are yet to be identified, according to the local police in Greater Noida's Badalpur area, where the driver was found in his car with severe injuries on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the district police said an FIR has been lodged in connection with the case at the Badalpur police station and investigation was underway. “As far as the audio recording is concerned, it has been heard and the deceased was not asked to chant any slogan. This sentence came up during shopping from someone else. Investigation is on and all points are being considered,” the police said in a statement. The FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 394 (hurting during robbery) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

Two mobile phones, a Keypad Samsung and an MI, worth Rs 12,000, and Rs 3,500 cash belonging to driver Alam were missing from the cab, besides his ATM card and driver's license, according to the FIR, which has been lodged against “unidentified” accused. In his complaint, Sabir said he last talked to his father at 7.57 pm on Sunday when the latter was at the Luharli toll plaza and asked him (Sabir) to recharge his FasTag. “I could not do it immediately and by then he told me has paid Rs 120 in cash at the toll,” according to the FIR.

“However, he did not hang up the call and I continued to listen to the conversation of the passengers in the background for sometime after which the phone suddenly went off. I called back multiple times, but could not reach him,” he stated. He said later he got to know from the police that his father was found injured and was taken to Mohan Swaroop Hospital in Greater Noida where he passes away.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

6 from particularly vulnerable tribal group of Andaman Islands tested COVID-19 positive: Govt

Six members of a particularly vulnerable tribal group of Andaman and Nicobar Islands tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Responding to a question, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said all the six people have r...

Indonesia adds Twitter, Zoom to tech companies that must pay 10% VAT

Indonesia on Tuesday added 12 more companies, including social media firm Twitter and video-conferencing site Zoom, to a list of internet-based businesses that must pay a 10 value-added tax on sales. In July Indonesia had already announced ...

Publisher moves HC to vacate stay on publication of book on Asaram’s conviction

Publisher HarperCollins Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking vacation of an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu titled Gunning for the Godman The True Story Behind Asarams Conviction. The c...

Man held after he fired shots in the air

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots in the air outside a grocery shop in central Delhis Chandni Mahal area, police said on Tuesday. The accused Aarif, who is an auto rickshaw driver, was arrested from Bhajanpura in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020