Two persons held for issuing fake movement passes in J-K

Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly issuing fake movement passes in lieu of money from people entering Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The movement passes are necessary for inter-state and inter-provincial movement in Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of coronavirus in March. The duo was arrested at Lakhanpur corridor along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, police officials said.

Updated: 08-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:49 IST
The duo was arrested at Lakhanpur corridor along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, police officials said.

The duo was arrested at Lakhanpur corridor along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, police officials said. "They were accepting money for making illegal dispatch passes for persons entering the Union Territory. A number of dispatch slips were recovered from their possession," they said.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered against them and further investigation is on, the officials said. Meanwhile, the 592-meter cable-stayed Atal Setu bridge over the Ravi river connecting Kathua district with Punjab was opened this morning after nearly six months of closure.

"The Atal Setu bridge is now open. It shall follow the same protocol of the Lakhanpur corridor. This is the second road entry to open for the UT of J&K after the lockdown," Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said in a tweet. Besides movement passes, all persons entering J&K from Punjab are subjected to COVID-19 testing and administrative quarantine till reports come negative.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Latest News

6 from particularly vulnerable tribal group of Andaman Islands tested COVID-19 positive: Govt

Six members of a particularly vulnerable tribal group of Andaman and Nicobar Islands tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Responding to a question, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said all the six people have r...

Indonesia adds Twitter, Zoom to tech companies that must pay 10% VAT

Indonesia on Tuesday added 12 more companies, including social media firm Twitter and video-conferencing site Zoom, to a list of internet-based businesses that must pay a 10 value-added tax on sales. In July Indonesia had already announced ...

Publisher moves HC to vacate stay on publication of book on Asaram’s conviction

Publisher HarperCollins Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking vacation of an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu titled Gunning for the Godman The True Story Behind Asarams Conviction. The c...

Man held after he fired shots in the air

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots in the air outside a grocery shop in central Delhis Chandni Mahal area, police said on Tuesday. The accused Aarif, who is an auto rickshaw driver, was arrested from Bhajanpura in...
