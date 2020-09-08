DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 8

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

** MOSCOW – Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is scheduled to leave for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet in Moscow. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes an announcement on the composition of the EU Commission College – 0800 GMT. ** ANKARA - Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey hold summit by video link to discuss combating COVID-19 and other areas of cooperation between the two neighboring states. ** MILAN, Italy - Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya and Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio hold a joint press conference in Milan. ** BERLIN - German education minister Anja Karliczek presents an OECD education report in Berlin – 0900 GMT. ** PARIS - OECD Secretary General Angel Guria and French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer hold news conference for the release of the report of the COVID-19 crisis on education – 0900 GMT. LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) VENICE, Italy - 2020 Venice International Film Festival (to Sept. 12).

NICOSIA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Cyprus - 0800 LJUBLJANA - Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz will meet Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa. BEIRUT - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits Lebanon after devastating Beirut port blast on Aug. 4.

BRUSSELS- European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the green recovery of the transport sector. - 1500 GMT LITHUANIA - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen will visit Lithuania.

EGYPT - Egyptian Senate election BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 ** MOSCOW - With Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi confirming his arrival in Moscow on wednesday evening, a bilateral meeting with Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss ways and means to resolve the military standoff in Ladakh on thursday is confirmed. ** SEOUL - South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha participates in the ASEAN-ROK Ministerial Meeting and other events via videoconference. ** HANOI - Foreign ministers from Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries begin three days of meetings with their counterparts as well as other officials from the U.S., China, Russia and the EU (to Sept. 11) VIENNA - The new chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Ireland's Paschal Donohoe, takes part in a moderated discussion on the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the Eurogroup with Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel. - 1030 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BERLIN - Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic with military honors at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. - 0800 GMT

IRAN, Islamic Republic of - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly election UNITED STATES – 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 ** MOSCOW - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko visits Moscow, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 199th anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR - 199th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 199th anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS - 199th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 199th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

PARIS - OECD updates economic outlook for G20 economies. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign affairs ministers meet to discuss developments related to China, Turkey, Russia. VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization - 0645 - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state.

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03 United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election. United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08 ** KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.