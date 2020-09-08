Excise Enforcement seizes 'ecstasy' pills, three held in Hyd

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI): ExciseEnforcement sleuthson Tuesday seized a total of 46 ecstasy pills and other narcotics drugs from the possession of three peddlers including a software employee after raiding a house here. Based on reliable information regardingillegal possession and sale of narcotic drugsin Ameerpet area,a team ofExcisesleuths raided the house and seized 46 'ecstasy' pills, a party drug, two grams of MDMA and 10 grams of charas and arrested three people, Excise Enforcement said in a release.

During the course of investigation, the trio, aged between 31 to 34, revealed that they brought the drugs from Goa to sell to needy customers in Hyderabad, it said adding one car and one scooter which were used in the transportation of the drugs were also seized. MDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, is a party drug that alters mood and its perception is chemically similar to stimulants and hallucinogens.

It produces a feeling of increased energy and pleasure.