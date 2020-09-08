Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 2 property dealers shot dead in car

The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday when the duo was sitting inside a car at the Ajnara Le Garden residential society in Greater Noida (West), they said. Three people have been identified as key suspects in the episode, which the police said is linked to an old enmity between one of the deceased and a rival group that has claimed multiple lives.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:35 IST
Noida: 2 property dealers shot dead in car

Two property dealers were shot dead at a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida with police suspecting a link to an old rivalry behind the act, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday when the duo was sitting inside a car at the Ajnara Le Garden residential society in Greater Noida (West), they said.

Three people have been identified as key suspects in the episode, which the police said is linked to an old enmity between one of the deceased and a rival group that has claimed multiple lives. "Dalchand Sharma, 30, and Arun Tyagi, 22, were attacked by unidentified persons, who opened fire on them and fled. The two were severely injured and taken to a hospital but did not survive," an official from the local Bisrakh police station said. Soon after the incident, in which multiple bullet rounds were fired at the victims, police personnel were deployed and searches launched to nab the assailants, the official said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal told PTI, “We have obtained some footage from CCTV cameras and the process is on to arrest the suspects.” According to police, the links of the case go back to 2011 and connected with Sharma, a native of a village in Haryana's Faridabad, who was currently out on bail in a murder case. Sharma's father was the head of his village nine years ago and a rivalry ensued with another group because of the post. Sharma's brother and one more man from the village were killed in 2011 and the people accused of the murder were out on bail. One of these accused, Krishna, was killed in Mathura is 2017 and Sharma, along with some of his family members, was arrested but eventually got out on bail, police said. Sharma had moved to Panchsheel Green Society in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida and was living with the name of “Virat”. He had got into property dealing and opened an office at the Ajnara Le Garden society, the site of his murder Monday night, police said. An FIR has been lodged in the double murder cases based on a complaint by a Sharma's relative, who has named Sonu, Niranjan, Abhimanyu and some other people as accused, according to police. No arrest has been made yet and further probe is under way, police added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two ISIS operatives plead guilty before Delhi court

Two remorseful people have pleaded guilty before a Delhi court in a case of criminal conspiracy by the ISIS to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youth through different social media platforms to carry out acts of terror in th...

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, ...

Rhea Chakraborty arrest: Mainstream Bollywood silent, but actor finds support from several others

Actor Rhea Chakrabortys arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput found its echo on Twitter with several people in the Hindi film industry decrying the witch hunt and trial by media but some others speaki...

Braves ace Fried lands on IL with back spasms

The Atlanta Braves placed Cy Young Award contender Max Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with back spasms. Specifically, the left-hander has a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine, according to the team. The transaction is retr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020