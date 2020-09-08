Left Menu
One dead, four injured as World War II-era bomb goes off in Nagaland

A metal scrap collector was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday when a suspected World War II-era bomb exploded in Nagaland's Dimapur district, police said. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A metal scrap collector was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday when a suspected World War II-era bomb exploded in Nagaland's Dimapur district, police said. The blast occurred in Burma Camp area when the scrap collector was pounding the bomb with a hammer to dismantle it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Dr Naieem Mustafa said.

The bomb is suspected to be of World War II-era, he said. His house was partially damaged due to the blast.

All the four injured persons, including a woman, were taken to a hospital, he said. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

