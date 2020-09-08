Left Menu
Development News Edition

Publisher moves HC to vacate stay on publication of book on Asaram’s conviction

The high court noted the submissions of the lawyers and listed the matter for Wednesday. During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the publisher, said the trial court passed an ex-parte interim injunction order on September 4 and restrained the publication of the book, and the stay should be vacated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:00 IST
Publisher moves HC to vacate stay on publication of book on Asaram’s conviction
HarperCollins Publishers India Image Credit: ANI

Publisher HarperCollins Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking vacation of an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu titled 'Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram's Conviction'. The counsel for the publisher submitted before the high court that on July 22, it was widely published in the media that the book will be launched on September 5. However, a suit for injunction was filed in the trial court on the eve of release of the book.

Justice Najmi Waziri issued notice to a co-convict in the Asaram Bapu rape case, Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi on the appeal by the publisher. The high court noted the submissions of the lawyers and listed the matter for Wednesday.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the publisher, said the trial court passed an ex-parte interim injunction order on September 4 and restrained the publication of the book, and the stay should be vacated. "This is very serious. All the books have already been distributed to the distributors. It has become a trend in the last few years that they move court on the eve of release of a book and get an ex-parte stay," he argued.

He said the plaintiff woman has not come to court with clean hands and she had not annexed a copy of the judgement, in the rape case, before the trial court which could have then seen whether objections raised by her have any basis in the law. He added that the book was written on the basis of the record of the case and it was a story of an investigating officer of the case which was based on the evidence recorded during the trial and the Godman along with the plaintiff was convicted.

However, the counsel for the woman opposed the appeal saying the contents of the book was not found in record and if it is allowed to be published, it will cause her irreparable loss. Senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the woman, said there was defamatory material published in the book.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge clarified that publisher HarperCollins has published various books of his spouse and several other projects are going on. To this, counsel for both the parties submitted that they do not have any problem with the judge hearing this matter.

Amazon and Flipkart were deleted as parties after they submitted that they were not necessary parties to the case and they will abide by the court's order to be passed in the suit. The book, 'Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram Bapu's Conviction', is authored by Ajay Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur and Sanjiv Mathur, and was scheduled to be released on September 5.

On September 4, an additional district judge had stayed the publication of the book on the ground that the appeal against the conviction in the rape case was sub-judice before the Rajasthan High Court. In April 2018, Asaram was sentenced to life term in the 2013 case of rape of a minor girl. Co-convicts Sharatchandra and Sanchita alias Shilpi were sentenced to 20 years in prison and co-accused Shiva and Prakash were acquitted.

In the suit, Sanchita had argued that allowing the publication of the book would prejudice her appeal and run counter to her rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. It was claimed that the book was a one-sided narration of events and did not even follow the trial record.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai Central, Tambaram among terminals identified for private trains in TN

Chennai Central and Tambaram are the terminals proposed for operation of private trains and the maintenance yard for such trains here is likely to be Tondiarpet, a senior Railway official said on Tuesday. We are deciding as to where the mai...

2.5L to be imparted functional literacy under C'garh scheme

Chhattisgarh Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Tuesday said functional literacy will be imparted to 2.5 lakh non-literate people above 15 years of age in the first phase of Padhna Likhna Abhiyan in the state. An official said Tekam,...

Solar energy players can be enablers of healthcare: Apollo Hospital Joint MD

Solar energy providers can play a crucial role as enablers of healthcare in areas where there is inadequate access to a grid-connected power, Apollo Hospital Enterprise Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Tuesday. Stating that Ind...

Railways to restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha, announces 3 special trains from state

A day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhans letter to the Railway Minister requesting him to restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha to ferry migrant workers back to their workplaces in other parts of the country, the Railways announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020