People-centric, good governance prime focus of UT admin: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the people-centric and good governance with hassle-free and smooth public service delivery is the prime focus of his administration. He was speaking at a meeting during his visit to Udhampur district where he also reviewed progress on the developmental activities and interacted with scores of public delegations to take stock of their issues and developmental needs of the area, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor also e-inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs 23.40 crore and laid the foundation for projects of water supply schemes costing Rs 5.17 cr in the district. Reiterating the government's commitment for prompt redressal of people's grievances, Sinha directed the officers concerned to take comprehensive measures to improve public service delivery and adopt a proactive approach for ensuring more responsive public grievance redressal.

Laying special focus on the saturation of schemes run by the central and the UT administration, he directed the officers to take all the requisite measures to ensure 100 percent coverage of eligible beneficiaries under the centrally-sponsored and individual beneficiary-oriented schemes being implemented in J-K. For ensuring saturation of various beneficiary oriented schemes, he directed the officers to roll out a comprehensive mechanism to take the benefit of the Jan Abhiyan programme for mass contact, which is being held from September 10 to 30.

He also set September 30 as the deadline for 100 percent Aadhaar Seeding of ration cards and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) registrations, besides directing for the mandatory payment under MGNREGA within 15 days. On noticing delays in the completion of some projects, the Lt Governor directed the officers and the executing agencies to expedite important projects so as to meet the fixed timelines. "To achieve the goal of holistic development, all the projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame," he added.

The Lt Governor met scores of delegations including political leaders from various parties like National Panthers Party, BJP, Congress, National Conference, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution and urban local bodies, besides traders and lawyers. Sinha also said his government is committed to provide all possible help to the youth by facilitating and nurturing their capabilities. Interacting with this year's civil services qualifiers at the Raj Bhavan here, he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, are extremely talented and have excelled in every field. "All they need is to realise their true potential," Sinha said adding "the government is committed to provide all the handholding to them by facilitating and nurturing their capabilities".

Majid Iqbal Khan from Nowgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Abhishek Augustsya, Devahuti, Sunny Gupta and Shubham Kundal hailing from Jammu met the Lt Governor. Sinha congratulated them for their entry into the prestigious services and wished them success in their future endeavours.

"The young inspirational figures like you are the pioneers of change and a guiding light for many. Your achievement would motivate many from the Union Territory to take the country's prestigious civil service examination in future," Sinha maintained..