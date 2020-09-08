Left Menu
Development News Edition

People-centric, good governance prime focus of UT admin: Sinha

"All they need is to realise their true potential," Sinha said adding "the government is committed to provide all the handholding to them by facilitating and nurturing their capabilities". Majid Iqbal Khan from Nowgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Abhishek Augustsya, Devahuti, Sunny Gupta and Shubham Kundal hailing from Jammu met the Lt Governor.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:38 IST
People-centric, good governance prime focus of UT admin: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the people-centric and good governance with hassle-free and smooth public service delivery is the prime focus of his administration. He was speaking at a meeting during his visit to Udhampur district where he also reviewed progress on the developmental activities and interacted with scores of public delegations to take stock of their issues and developmental needs of the area, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor also e-inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs 23.40 crore and laid the foundation for projects of water supply schemes costing Rs 5.17 cr in the district. Reiterating the government's commitment for prompt redressal of people's grievances, Sinha directed the officers concerned to take comprehensive measures to improve public service delivery and adopt a proactive approach for ensuring more responsive public grievance redressal.

Laying special focus on the saturation of schemes run by the central and the UT administration, he directed the officers to take all the requisite measures to ensure 100 percent coverage of eligible beneficiaries under the centrally-sponsored and individual beneficiary-oriented schemes being implemented in J-K. For ensuring saturation of various beneficiary oriented schemes, he directed the officers to roll out a comprehensive mechanism to take the benefit of the Jan Abhiyan programme for mass contact, which is being held from September 10 to 30.

He also set September 30 as the deadline for 100 percent Aadhaar Seeding of ration cards and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) registrations, besides directing for the mandatory payment under MGNREGA within 15 days. On noticing delays in the completion of some projects, the Lt Governor directed the officers and the executing agencies to expedite important projects so as to meet the fixed timelines. "To achieve the goal of holistic development, all the projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame," he added.

The Lt Governor met scores of delegations including political leaders from various parties like National Panthers Party, BJP, Congress, National Conference, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution and urban local bodies, besides traders and lawyers. Sinha also said his government is committed to provide all possible help to the youth by facilitating and nurturing their capabilities. Interacting with this year's civil services qualifiers at the Raj Bhavan here, he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, are extremely talented and have excelled in every field. "All they need is to realise their true potential," Sinha said adding "the government is committed to provide all the handholding to them by facilitating and nurturing their capabilities".

Majid Iqbal Khan from Nowgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Abhishek Augustsya, Devahuti, Sunny Gupta and Shubham Kundal hailing from Jammu met the Lt Governor. Sinha congratulated them for their entry into the prestigious services and wished them success in their future endeavours.

"The young inspirational figures like you are the pioneers of change and a guiding light for many. Your achievement would motivate many from the Union Territory to take the country's prestigious civil service examination in future," Sinha maintained..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Event set for Sept 15; expected to announce iPhone 12, Watch Series 6

Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual event will be held on September 15 at 10 AM PDT. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce its latest iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch 6 Series, iPad Air and more products at the event.Th...

Six of particularly vulnerable tribal group of Andaman islands were COVID-19 positive, have recovered: Health Ministry

By Priyanka Sharma Six members of a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group PVTG of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered from coronavirus infection.However, 15 people hailing from the Nicobarese tribe have tested positive for COVID-19 p...

Chennai Central, Tambaram among terminals identified for private trains in TN

Chennai Central and Tambaram are the terminals proposed for operation of private trains and the maintenance yard for such trains here is likely to be Tondiarpet, a senior Railway official said on Tuesday. We are deciding as to where the mai...

2.5L to be imparted functional literacy under C'garh scheme

Chhattisgarh Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Tuesday said functional literacy will be imparted to 2.5 lakh non-literate people above 15 years of age in the first phase of Padhna Likhna Abhiyan in the state. An official said Tekam,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020