Military leaders only recommend combat as last resort- US Army chief

"Many of these leaders have sons and daughters that serve in the military, many of these leaders have sons and daughters who have gone to combat or may be in combat right now," U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said during an event. "I can assure the American people that the senior leaders would only recommend sending our troops to combat when it is required in national security and in the last resort.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:56 IST
Military leaders only recommend combat as last resort- US Army chief

The U.S. Army's head said on Tuesday that military leaders would only recommend sending troops to combat when it was in the national security interest or as a last resort, but declined to comment on President Donald Trump suggesting that leaders wanted to fight wars to keep weapon makers happy. "Many of these leaders have sons and daughters that serve in the military, many of these leaders have sons and daughters who have gone to combat or may be in combat right now," U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said during an event.

"I can assure the American people that the senior leaders would only recommend sending our troops to combat when it is required in national security and in the last resort. We take this very, very seriously in how we make our recommendations," he added.

