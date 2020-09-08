Left Menu
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 42-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 42-lakh mark after 75,809 new cases were reported, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,133 deaths were reported during the 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths. Five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu -- account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 37.14 per cent deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, 10.89 per cent from Tamil Nadu, 8.98 per cent from Karnataka, 6.17 per cent from Andhra Pradesh and 5.46 per cent from Uttar Pradesh. Of the 1,133 COVID19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounts for 423 deaths, he said.

Bhushan said these five states also account for 62 per cent of total active cases in the country. He said Maharashtra accounts for 27 per cent of the total active cases, Andhra Pradesh 11 per cent, Karnataka 10.98 per cent, Uttar Pradesh about seven per cent, and Tamil Nadu around six per cent.

As many as 14 states/UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, he said. He said apart from these five states other states and union territories account for 31.37 per cent of the deaths due to the disease.

Bhushan also informed that the number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the country stands at 3,102 and it is among the lowest in the world. He said that Case Fatality Rate (CFR) dropped to 1.70 per cent compared to the global average of 3.04 per cent. In Andhra Pradesh, as many as 10,601 new COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths reported. The total number of cases now stands at 5,17,094 including 96,769 active cases, 4,15,765 recoveries and 4,560 deaths, according to the State COVID-19 nodal officer.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,684 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases in the state rise to 4,74,940, including 4,16,715 discharged. According to the State Health Department, 87 new deaths and the cumulative toll reached 8,012.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1,355 new coronavirus cases today including 570 in Kashmir and 785 in Jammu division. The total cases in the Union Territory climbed to 45,925, including 33,251 cases of recovery & 815 deaths. Active cases stand at 11,859.

Kerala reported 3,026 new COVID-19 cases and 1,862 recoveries. The active number of cases now stands at 23,217. (ANI)

