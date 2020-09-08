2.5L to be imparted functional literacy under C'garh scheme

Chhattisgarh Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Tuesday said functional literacy will be imparted to 2.5 lakh non-literate people above 15 years of age in the first phase of 'Padhna Likhna Abhiyan' in the state. An official said Tekam, on International Literacy Day, addressed a webinar and informed that programmes related to literacy mission will be conducted after the coronavirus pandemic situation normalises in the state.

Officials and employees of education department, people associated with literacy mission, educationists, resource persons, e-educators and others attended the webinar, he said. "In the first phase of Padhna Likhna literacy mission, 2.5 lakh non-literate people will be covered. The mission will be carried out in both rural and urban areas while giving priority to aspirational districts," the official quoted the minister as saying.

He said a state literacy centre will be set up at State Council of Educational Research and Training Raipur and district literacy centre at district level for this. The minister further said activities were being taken up through 50 centres in 27 districts under Gadhbo Digital Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Urban Literacy programme.