Left Menu
Development News Edition

Excise dept to ensure bars in hotels, clubs, restaurants follow COVID safety norms after reopening

In a recent order, the department directed its assistant commissioner (enforcement) to deploy teams to check compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during serving of liquor at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants. Strict compliance of SOPs on COVID-19 precaution is the foremost condition for opening of bars for an allowed period from September 9 to September 30, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:45 IST
Excise dept to ensure bars in hotels, clubs, restaurants follow COVID safety norms after reopening

With bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants set to reopen in Delhi on Wednesday, the excise department will keep a strict vigil to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines by these establishments. Officials said violation of norms could lead to sealing of premises or cancellation of licence by the department. In a recent order, the department directed its assistant commissioner (enforcement) to deploy teams to check compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during serving of liquor at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants.

Strict compliance of SOPs on COVID-19 precaution is the foremost condition for opening of bars for an allowed period from September 9 to September 30, it said.  "The enforcement teams will keep a close watch as liquor is served at hotels, restaurants and clubs to ensure there is no violation of COVID-19 safety precautions prescribed under the SOPs. If needed extra manpower will be deployed for the purpose," a senior government officer said. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order on September 3,  had directed that such bars will be permitted to open in Delhi, except in containment zones, from September 9 to 30.

The activities related to bars in hotels, clubs, restaurants for on-premises consumption of liquor under different licence categories , are allowed from September 9 to September 30, subject to compliance of SOPs, the excise department said in its order.  "The onus is completely on the licensee to comply with the SOPs issued by the DDMA and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," said the order. The owners of these establishments and licensee of hotels, clubs and restaurants will ensure compliance of SOPs failing which action will be taken against them, officials said.

"In case of violation, prompt action will be taken including sealing of premises and cancellation of licence," they said. The DDMA's  SOPs allow for reopening of such establishments with only 50 per cent of approved seating capacity, use of face masks and gloves by staff and social distancing.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Health ministry issues guidelines for reopening of higher educational institutions, skill training centres

Higher educational institutions as well as skill training centres can resume their classes from September 21, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, while asking them to implement staggered classroom activities with separate time slots,...

NIA to attach properties of two designated Khalistan terrorists

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Tuesday announced the attachment of immovable properties of designated Khalistan terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Punjab. Both were among the nine individuals designated...

EU carbon market not the right policy for cars, bloc's climate chief says

Road transport should not be top of the list when the European Union expands its carbon market into new sectors, the blocs climate policy chief said on Tuesday.The European Commission will propose reforms to its carbon market next year and ...

School fee hike issue is in court, guardians should desist from protesting: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed hope that parents of students will desist from carrying out protest in front of schools over fees since the matter is being considered by the court. The high court directed that any report of fur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020