School fee hike issue is in court, guardians should desist from protesting: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed hope that parents of students will desist from carrying out protest in front of schools over fees since the matter is being considered by the court. The high court directed that any report of further agitation at school gates "may be reported by the relevant schools for appropriate police action." There have been reports of agitation by parents in some schools across the state demanding reduction of fees on the ground that classes are being held on-line and not in school premises and guardians faced hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Altogether 145 educational institutions were named in petitions that sought reduction of school fees. A division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Moushumi Bhattacharya also proposed that each of these 145 schools set up a committee consisting of the head of the institute, three senior teachers and three parents to voluntarily suggest the extent of reduction that a school would be able to bear.

The court directed that for the months of August and September, fees to the extent of 80 per cent should be paid by September 15. After the fees are deposited, online classes should be made available to students, the bench directed.

The matter will come up for hearing again on September 14..