Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC orders proper fogging of Allahabad to check COVID spread

As per the court’s directions, the State Legal Services Authority submitted a list of 24 advocates to be appointed as court commissioners to monitor different wards of the city. The court directed that after taking advocates’ consent, they may be assigned different wards to monitor them as court commissioners and report if the residents of those wards are adhering to the social distancing norms and wearing face masks, besides undertaking other anti-COVID precautions.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:08 IST
HC orders proper fogging of Allahabad to check COVID spread

The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the city municipal corporation to undertake proper fogging and sanitisation of the city to check the COVID-19 spread in it. A bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar also asked the Allahabad Municipal Corporation's health officer to ensure proper fogging of the city.

“The foremost task that has to be done by the Nagar Nigam is to see the health of the city,” observed the bench while issuing the direction for its sanitisation. The bench also asked the municipal corporation to come up with a proposal by September 14 to set up at least one COVID clinic for every two wards in the city.

The bench issued these directions while hearing a public interest lawsuit seeking better facilities at quarantine centres in the state. Fixing September 14, 2020 as the next date of hearing, the court directed that by the next date, the Nagar Nigam should come up with the proposal to set up at least one clinic per two wards in Allahabad city.

“After the clinics are established, the state shall provide regular staff and doctors for the clinics,” the court added. As per the court’s directions, the State Legal Services Authority submitted a list of 24 advocates to be appointed as court commissioners to monitor different wards of the city.

The court directed that after taking advocates’ consent, they may be assigned different wards to monitor them as court commissioners and report if the residents of those wards are adhering to the social distancing norms and wearing face masks, besides undertaking other anti-COVID precautions. The court said the commissioners would submit their reports of violation of social distancing norms by residents to zonal officers of their wards, who in turn would forward it to senior superintendent of police through the municipal commissioner and finally to the court as well to take appropriate action against the violators.

“These reports, needless to say, should be supported by evidence. The advocate commissioners would also examine their wards along with corporators report bad drainage in their areas. If the corporators do not cooperate, a report to that effect may also be submitted to the court,” the bench said. If the surface of any road in the ward is found to be bad, the advocate commissioners shall also report about the same to the municipal commissioner and also to this court, the court further directed. The advocate commissioners shall also see that the municipal corporation chalks out plans for opening public clinics in every ward for providing initial first-aids, checking blood sugar and blood-pressure etc, the court directed. In the present times, these clinics may also be used as sample collection centres for COVID-19 tests.

The Uttar Pradesh government counsel also agreed that as and when clinics are opened, doctors from the Provincial Medical Services shall be appointed there. PTI CORR RAX RAX.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US sells ambassador home in Israel, securing Jerusalem move

The US Embassy said Tuesday the State Department has sold the ambassadors official residence near Tel Aviv a decision that cements the embassys controversial move to Jerusalem. In an announcement, the embassy did not identify the buyer or ...

Apple seeks damages from 'Fortnite' creator in App Store dispute

Apple Inc on Tuesday filed counter claims against Fortnite creator Epic Games asking for lost App Store fees and other damages, and seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system.Apple and Epic have bee...

Finance Ministers meet to refine ‘single ambitious menu’ for COVID-19 recovery and beyond

Amina Mohammed addressed ministers from the UNs 193 Member States during a virtual meeting on Tuesday to solidify a menu of policy options for post-pandemic recovery and beyond, which will be presented to world leaders later this month. A...

Netanyahu slams Israeli police amid report about cover-up

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the countrys law enforcement system on Tuesday, continuing a crusade to discredit those who have pressed corruption cases against him ahead of the resumption of his trial early next year. Neta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020