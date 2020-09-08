Four held for robbing, killing man in Rajasthan

Four persons, including a relationship manager of a life insurance company attached with a private bank, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing and killing a petrol pump owner here, police said. The main accused, identified as Vinit Singh working as a staffer with a private insurance company and presently attached with AU bank in its VKI branch, had hatched a conspiracy with his friends -- Chetan Rajput, Gautam Singh and Abhay Singh -- to rob a petrol pump owner, Nikhil Gupta, who used to deposit collection amount in the bank, they said.

On Monday, Vinit stood in the bank while the rest waited outside for the victim. As Gupta parked his car and alighted with the bag containing cash, the accused opened fire at him and decamped with the bag, DCP West Pradeep Mohan Sharma said. After investigation, police traced three accused -- Chetan, Gautam and Abhay -- in Nagaur and apprehended them there. During interrogation, they revealed that Vinit was the main culprit following which he was also arrested, the official said. The accused had purchased a country-made pistol from Uttar Pradesh, he said. Rs 2.86 lakh was seized from possession of the accused, Sharma said. The AU bank, in a statement, said Vinit is the employee of an insurance company and presently attached with its branch under a contract with the company. Police are also probing the role of other persons in the matter, the DCP said.