Wanted Naxalite arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih

Wanted Naxalite arrested in Jharkhand's GiridihPTI | Giridih | Updated: 09-09-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 00:16 IST
A wanted Naxal leader was arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Tuesday. Manoj Ray, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested in a raid at a village in the Pirtand police station area on Monday, a senior officer said.
He was wanted in several districts for years, the officer said, adding that dozens of cases were registered against him. When produced at a court, he was sent to judicial custody.
