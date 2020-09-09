Top cop salutes braveheart woman who risked life to save molestation victim

Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma, on Tuesday commended a woman who risked her life to save another lady from being molested inside a moving car, and informed her that the government has decided to bear the cost of her treatment. The braveheart, Nilanjana Chatterjee, was seriously injured when the molester hit her with the car in his bid to flee after pushing the molestation victim off the sedan on Saturday night. She underwent surgery in a private hospital on Monday.

Calling up Chatterjee, the commissioner of police wished her a speedy recovery on behalf of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "@CPkolkata spoke to braveheart Mrs Nilanjana Chatterjee who suffered injuries while trying to save a lady from harassment, congratulated her, assured her of all support from KP and wished her speedy recovery #Salute #TrueTejashwini," Kolkata Police tweeted.

"While speaking to Mrs Chatterjee, @CPKolkata conveyed to her the best wishes of @MamataOfficial for speedy recovery and the decision of State Govt to bear her entire treatment expenses," said the tweet. Chatterjee thanked Sharma and the chief minister for the gesture, said her husband.

The incident happened on late Saturday night in the eastern part of the city's Anandapur area when a man, who was yet to be arrested, allegedly molested the victim and she raised an alarm. Chatterjee and her husband, who were leaving a housing complex in the area, tried to stop the vehicle on hearing the victim's scream.