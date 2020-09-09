Man arrested for supplying duplicate personal protective apparatus in Delhi

Police on Tuesday arrested a man for supplying duplicate personal protective apparatus in Kamla Market. According to police, the accused has been identified as Shahzan (23), who was supplying the duplicate goods at the instruction of Gourav Sharma (32)

The action was taken after Vinay Behl, Authorized representative of Karan Industries in D-95, Sector -2, Noida filed a complaint at District Investigation Unit for enquiry and necessary action. After receiving the complaint, necessary documents including copyright and Trade Mark certificates were procured from complainant and approval of competent authority was received to conduct a raid and to register FIR.

On September 8, the complainant informed Sub Inspector Balmukund Rai that the counterfeited will supply the ordered duplicate goods at front of Kamla Market, Central District. "Information was shared with Senior officers and from the above location a person of name Shahzan aged 23 years was apprehended along with 100 duplicate personal protective apparatus," police said.

"Above person supplied the duplicate goods at the instruction of one Gourav Sharma (32). In this regard a case under section 63 Copy Right Act has been registered at Police Station Kamla Market and the role of Gourav Sharma is being probed," added police. (ANI)