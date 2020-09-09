ED complaint against Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority ex-engineer, others in DA case

Left Menu
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 before Special Court, Visakhapatnam against Metta Appanna, the then Executive Engineer, Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) and others in a disproportionate assets case.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 08:53 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 before Special Court, Visakhapatnam against Metta Appanna, the then Executive Engineer, Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) and others in a disproportionate assets case. The prosecution complaint has been filed with a prayer for punishment to accused for the offences of money laundering and confiscation of attached properties worth Rs 58.54 lakhs.

The properties consist of immovable properties worth Rs 54.10 lakhs and movable properties worth Rs 4.44 lakhs. The investigation under PMLA provisions was launched on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Visakhapatnam against Appanna, the then Executive Engineer, VUDA.

The investigations revealed the accused had amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of income to the tune of Rs 84.88 lakhs. The same had been used by him in acquiring movable and immovable properties in his own name and that of his family members. During investigations, the accused and others failed to substantiate their sources of income to acquire these properties, thereby establishing that these were sourced from the proceeds of crime. (ANI)

