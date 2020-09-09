Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another Belarus opposition politician is taken away by masked men

On Tuesday, prominent opposition leader Kolesnikova thwarted an attempt to deport her by tearing up her passport to avoid being forced to cross the border into Ukraine, two of her allies said. She remains in detention.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:03 IST
Another Belarus opposition politician is taken away by masked men
Representative image

Belarusian opposition politician Maxim Znak was detained on Wednesday by masked men wearing plain clothes, the Interfax news agency cited his allies as saying.

Znak's reported detention followed the similar disappearance on Monday of Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko that have rocked his government since a disputed Aug. 9 election. Znak was the last member of the opposition's Coordination Council still active inside Belarus, other than Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich, who has acted as a figurehead for the movement.

All the rest have fled or been forced abroad or been detained in a crackdown by Lukashenko's security forces as he seeks to maintain his 26-year grip on power in the former Soviet republic. Znak's lawyer was cited as saying that his client's flat was also being searched by the state investigative committee and that he was subject to legal proceedings.

State investigators were also searching the headquarters of jailed opposition politician Viktor Babariko, a witness in Minsk said. On Tuesday, prominent opposition leader Kolesnikova thwarted an attempt to deport her by tearing up her passport to avoid being forced to cross the border into Ukraine, two of her allies said.

She remains in detention.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sena-ruled BMC faces flak over demolition at Kangana bungalow

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday came in for flak after demolishing portions of the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, with some critics saying she was targeted while other defau...

Soccer-Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust

England manager Gareth Southgate said Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will have to regain his trust before they can be considered for selection again after the pair were sent home for breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland. Video footage ea...

Mumbai: Some Marathi actors join NCP

Some Marathi actors joined the ruling NCP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, the party said in a statement. Actors Vijay Patkar, Savita Malpekar, Maya Jadhav, Priydarshan Ja...

Roadside bomb attack misses Afghan vice president, but kills 10

A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman said. The attack killed at least 10 people.The Taliban denied involvement in the attack, which comes ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020