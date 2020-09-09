Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT seeks govt response on plea challenging notification on mining lease EC

The National Green Tribunal has directed the environment ministry to file response on a plea challenging a government notification exempting mining leases from requirement of environmental clearance (EC) for two years. “The amendment exempts mining leases from requirement of EC for two years, apart from exempting, inter-alia, extraction of earth for linear projects such as roads, pipelines, etc,” the plea said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:25 IST
NGT seeks govt response on plea challenging notification on mining lease EC

The National Green Tribunal has directed the environment ministry to file response on a plea challenging a government notification exempting mining leases from requirement of environmental clearance (EC) for two years. A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice and Justice S P Wangdi asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to furnish its response within one month by e-mail.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Kerala activist Noble M Paikada challenging the March 28 notification which amended the 2006 laws on the need for an EC before undertaking a project impacting environment.  “The amendment exempts mining leases from requirement of EC for two years, apart from exempting, inter-alia, extraction of earth for linear projects such as roads, pipelines, etc,” the plea said. The counsel for the applicant argued that the EC requirement for mining leases has been laid down by the Supreme Court and that cannot be exempted.  With regard to the exemption to extraction of earth for linear projects, the lawyer submitted that there is condition for exemption nor there is any limit to the extent of such extraction.

Blanket exemption will be against the 'Sustainable Development' concept, including the 'Precautionary' principle required to be enforced by this Tribunal under Section 20 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, he said. The apex court in July had dismissed a plea by an NGO challenging the notification saying that development will come to standstill if mining of ordinary earth also needs an EC.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Include Mathura in NCR to boost tourism: Hema Malini

Pitching for the inclusion of Mathura in the national capital region NCR, local MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said that it will boost tourism in the temple town. Talking to a group of reporters through a virtual meeting, the parliamentarian a...

Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts in Moscow; discusses strengthening bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting, and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways t...

RPI supports Kangana Ranaut, hold protest outside Mumbai airport

Hours after Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, his party workers launched a protest outside the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The party leaders were...

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus "terror" as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the Belarus authorities of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes.Maxim Znak was the latest figure to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020