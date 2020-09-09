Left Menu
NIA court grants bail to two students held under UAPA in Kerala

Granting bail with stringent conditions to Thaha Fazal and Allan Shuhaib, the NIA court directed them to appear before their respective police stations on the first Saturday of every month, surrender their passports and not to get in touch with Maoist outfits. The court also directed to offer close relatives as sureties besides executing bail bonds for Rs one lakh each. The CPI(M) in Kerala had expelled them from the party following their alleged link with Maoists.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:30 IST
A special court here on Wednesday granted bail to two students, arrested in November last year under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged Maoist links. Granting bail with stringent conditions to Thaha Fazal and Allan Shuhaib, the NIA court directed them to appear before their respective police stations on the first Saturday of every month, surrender their passports and not to get in touch with Maoist outfits.

The court also directed to offer close relatives as sureties besides executing bail bonds for Rs one lakh each. The two accused had been in judicial remand.

Fazal and Shuhaib, who are students of Journalism and Law respectively and CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2 last year from Kozhikode, causing widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state. The CPI(M) in Kerala had expelled them from the party following their alleged link with Maoists.

