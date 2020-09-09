Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested with 7 cartridges at IGI airport

A case has been registered against him under sections of the Arms act since the arms license produced by him is valid only for the state of Gujarat, he said. A total of 51 such cases under Arms Act have been registered by the IGI Airport Unit during the current year so far in which passengers have been inadvertently or knowingly detected with ammunition while security screening at the airport, the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:47 IST
Man arrested with 7 cartridges at IGI airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 41-year-old man was arrested after seven cartridges were found in his hand baggage during a security check at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Kalathiya Rajeshbhai, a resident of Surat in Gujarat. He works as a labour contractor and was travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said five live and two empty cartridges were recovered from the passenger during pre-embarkation security check at IGI's T-3 by the Central Industrial Security Force on Tuesday.

"During questioning, he produced his arms licence and asserted that the ammunition recovered from his hand baggage actually belongs to his licensed weapon and he was not conscious about the presence of rounds in his bag," he said. A case has been registered against him under sections of the Arms act since the arms license produced by him is valid only for the state of Gujarat, he said.

A total of 51 such cases under Arms Act have been registered by the IGI Airport Unit during the current year so far in which passengers have been inadvertently or knowingly detected with ammunition while security screening at the airport, the DCP said. The officer said despite issuing appeals to the public that "carrying ammunition at the airport is a non-bailable offence", such cases where ammunition or cartridges are detected in the baggage of the passengers are still being reported, which is a matter of concern.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

New Dutch coronavirus cases spike to 1,140, most since April

The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands surged to 1,140 in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Wednesday, the highest daily total since April.Hugo de Jonge announced the figures recorded by the National ...

Delhi Police to deploy teams for action against people violating COVID-19 protocols

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to constitute dedicated team in every police station to take action against persons violating COVID-19 guidelines.In view of the spread of coronavi...

Boost the Body’s Immunity Through Nutrition

Dr. David Heber, M.D., PhD, FACP, FASN Chairman, Herbalife Nutrition Institute talks about the importance of nutrition in boosting the bodys immunity Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The 2019 novel coronavirus, also known ...

ZCZC PRI GEN NAT

The West Bengal assembly met for the first time on Wednesday since March this year and was adjourned sine die after obituary references. The house met for the single day monsoon session with all precautionary measures as the government is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020